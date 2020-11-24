McDonald (illness) is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and return to practice Tuesday, but offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said the team hasn't decided whether the tight end will be available to play Thursday against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Though he's cleared all COVID-19-related protocols after testing positive for the virus Nov. 8, McDonald may need some additional time to get back to full speed after missing the Steelers' last two games. If McDonald can't play Week 12, the Steelers wouldn't have much in the way of depth behind top tight end Eric Ebron, as third-string option Zach Gentry (knee) is headed for injured reserve.