McDonald is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an illness, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers didn't include McDonald on either of their first two Week 9 injury reports, but the tight end was added Friday after his illness prevented him from practicing Friday. With Eric Ebron clearing 80 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in the team's past two games, McDonald has naturally noticed a role reduction as the Steelers' No. 2 tight end. He's played less than half of the snaps in both of those contests, drawing only two targets between those games.