Steelers' Vance McDonald: Upgrades to limited practice
McDonald (concussion) was limited at practice Thursday.
That's a step in the right direction for McDonald, who missed practice Wednesday, but as of Thursday, he's still in the NFL's concussion protocol. We'll revisit the tight end's status Friday, once the Steelers release their final Week 15 injury report in advance of Sunday's contest against the Bills.
