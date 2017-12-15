McDonald (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after not practicing all week.

The absence of McDonald ensures that fellow tight end Jesse James should be busy Sunday, but James will nonetheless be hard-pressed to approach his Week 14 production, after catching 10 of his 12 targets for 97 yards in the Steelers' 39-38 win over the Ravens, a game that saw QB Ben Roethlisberger pass for 506 yards.

