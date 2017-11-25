Steelers' Vance McDonald: Won't play Sunday
McDonald (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
With McDonald set miss his second consecutive game, Jesse James -- who hauled in five of his eight targets for 21 yards and a TD in Week 11 -- is once again in line for plenty of snaps in the Pittsburgh offense on Sunday.
