Steelers' Vance McDonald: Worst game this season

McDonald caught his only target for one yard in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

McDonald wasn't targeted until the second half after being targeted seven times in each of his last three games. The one yard was his lowest production in 32 games dating back to October 2017. McDonald had three receptions for 33 yards against Week 13 opponent Cleveland two weeks ago and offers little value as fantasy playoffs approach.

