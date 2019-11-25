Steelers' Vance McDonald: Worst game this season
McDonald caught his only target for one yard in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
McDonald wasn't targeted until the second half after being targeted seven times in each of his last three games. The one yard was his lowest production in 32 games dating back to October 2017. McDonald had three receptions for 33 yards against Week 13 opponent Cleveland two weeks ago and offers little value as fantasy playoffs approach.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Three receptions in loss•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Struggles in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Finds end zone vs. Colts•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another disappointing effort•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Suits up for one catch•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared to play Sunday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...