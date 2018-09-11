Steelers' Vince Williams: 12 tackles Sunday
Williams recorded 12 tackles (four solo) across 88 defensive snaps in Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Browns.
Williams got off to a solid start Sunday, recording a double-digit tackle count for the first time since Week 4 of the 2016 season. He'll look to keep up the level of play Sunday against the Chiefs and their high-flying offense.
