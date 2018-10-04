Williams (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Chris Adamski of Triblive.com reports.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Ravens, and has not participated in practice since. The starting linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, and if Williams were to miss any time it would mean an uptick in snaps for L.J. Fort, Tyler Matakevich and Matthew Thomas.

