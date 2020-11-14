The Steelers officially activated Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Williams was activated along with teammates Ben Roethlisberger, Jaylen Samuels and Jerald Hawkins. The veteran linebacker will now be available for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals. He has been on the field for more than 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps across four of the last five games.
