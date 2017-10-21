Steelers' Vince Williams: Avoids injury designation
Williams (hip) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Williams sustained the injury against the Chiefs on Sunday and didn't practice until putting in a full session on Friday, but he was able to avoid the questionable tag. Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism earlier this week regarding his starting linebacker, and it looks to have been well founded.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Nearing return•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Two sacks in defensive battle•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Injures hip Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Records sack Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Records first sack this season in win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Two tackles in playoff win•
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...