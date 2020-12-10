The Steelers placed Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Thursday marked the second time this season that Williams was placed on the list, as he either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with someone who did. Williams will still have a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Bills, but he'll need to test negative twice 24 hours apart. If he's unable to suit up, Avery Williamson would be in line for an increased role.
