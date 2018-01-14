Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion and his return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars is considered questionable.

Williams, who posted a career-best 89 tackles during the 2017 regular season, was escorted to the locker room in the first half of Sunday's contest after suffering a head injury. Williams may be able to return to the game if he clears the league's concussion protocol, but L.J. Fort and Tyler Matakevich could see increased roles at inside linebacker.