Steelers' Vince Williams: Continues to dominate on defense
Williams recorded seven tackles (six solo), including a sack in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.
With 54 tackles, including six sacks, Williams is second on Pittsburgh's defense to Ryan Shazier (79) and Cameron Heyward (seven) respectively. With six games remaining, he already has a career-high in both, making him a surprising IDP star. In Week 12 the Steelers host the Packers, who they have not faced since Williams' rookie season in 2013.
