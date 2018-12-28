Steelers' Vince Williams: Doubtful for Week 17
Williams (toe) is considered doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Williams was unable to practice in any capacity this week after sustaining the toe injury in last week's loss to the Saints. It seems unlikely that Williams will play Sunday -- thus the doubtful tag. If Williams does, in fact, miss Sunday's game, Tyler Matakevich would be slotted to start in Williams' place.
