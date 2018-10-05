Steelers' Vince Williams: Doubtful with hamstring injury
Williams (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Williams was unable to practice all week after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday night's loss to the Ravens. His potential availability for Week 5 doesn't look too promising, so a combination of L.J. Fort, Matthew Thomas and Tyler Matakevich could see additional snaps at inside linebacker next to Jon Bostic.
