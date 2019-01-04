Williams (toe) was inactive for Pittsburgh's 16-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 17.

Williams finished the 2018 season with 78 tackles -- two behind team leader Sean Davis -- including 4.5 sacks and an interception in 14 games. He experienced some regression from last year when he totaled 89 tackles including eight sacks but is still an integral piece of Pittsburgh's defense. With three years remaining on his current contract, Williams will return as a starting inside linebacker for the 2019 season.

