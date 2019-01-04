Steelers' Vince Williams: End solid season as inactive
Williams (toe) was inactive for Pittsburgh's 16-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 17.
Williams finished the 2018 season with 78 tackles -- two behind team leader Sean Davis -- including 4.5 sacks and an interception in 14 games. He experienced some regression from last year when he totaled 89 tackles including eight sacks but is still an integral piece of Pittsburgh's defense. With three years remaining on his current contract, Williams will return as a starting inside linebacker for the 2019 season.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Doubtful for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Nursing foot injury•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Quiet in upset loss•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Fourth straight game with sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...