Williams, who recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 89 tackles (69 solo), including eight sacks in 16 games.

This year was Williams' best by far, after totaling just 2.5 sacks in his previous four seasons. The Pittsburgh defense, which allowed just 19.3 points per game, will be a huge factor in how far the team advances in the post season.