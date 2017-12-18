Steelers' Vince Williams: First career interception in disappointing loss
Williams totaled three tackles (all solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss to New England on Sunday.
The fifth-year linebacker intercepted a Tom Brady pass intended for Rob Gronkowski that set up a touchdown five plays later for a 24-16 lead. However, the Patriots scored 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind win, ending Pittsburgh's eight-game winning streak and gaining the inside track for home field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
