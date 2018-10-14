Steelers' Vince Williams: First sack this season in win
Williams led the defense with seven tackles (six solo) including a sack during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.
The Steelers had three sacks in the game including the first of the season for Williams, who had a career-high eight sacks last year. He also has 36 tackles to trail Jon Bostic by one for the team lead heading in to a Week 7 bye.
