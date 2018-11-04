Williams had four tackles (three solo) including a half sack during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.

Although he is among the team leaders in tackles Williams has managed just 1.5 sacks this season, a huge drop from the 11.5 sacks in recorded in 2017. While Pittsburgh's defense has played well as a whole, Williams has been a bit of a disappointment. The Steelers play on Thursday in Week 10 and lead the series against the Panthers 5-1-0, winning the last five meetings.

