Steelers' Vince Williams: Four tackles in win
Williams had four tackles (three solo) including a half sack during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
Although he is among the team leaders in tackles Williams has managed just 1.5 sacks this season, a huge drop from the 11.5 sacks in recorded in 2017. While Pittsburgh's defense has played well as a whole, Williams has been a bit of a disappointment. The Steelers play on Thursday in Week 10 and lead the series against the Panthers 5-1-0, winning the last five meetings.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: First sack this season in win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Inactive in Week 5•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Doubtful with hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Posts 12 tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...