Williams totaled three tackles (all solo) including a sack during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

Pittsburgh entered the week with the fifth best defense in the league in terms of yardage allowed (326.8 per game) and held the Broncos to just 308 yards from scrimmage, but it wasn't enough to earn the win. Williams has been an integral part of that defense and now has 62 tackles this season, second only to Jon Bostic (66) on the team. He'll look to add to that total in Week 13 against the Chargers.

