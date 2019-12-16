Williams had five tackles (one solo) including a half sack in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

Although he has just 2.5 sacks this season this was the second straight game in which Williams had a hand in bringing an opposing quarterback down. Pittsburgh has now registered at least one sack in 55 straight games, the longest in regular-season franchise history. Williams led the defense with nine tackles including a sack in his last game against the Jets -- the Steelers Week 16 opponent -- albeit that game was in 2016.