Steelers' Vince Williams: Half sack in win
Williams had five tackles (one solo) including a half sack in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.
Although he has just 2.5 sacks this season this was the second straight game in which Williams had a hand in bringing an opposing quarterback down. Pittsburgh has now registered at least one sack in 55 straight games, the longest in regular-season franchise history. Williams led the defense with nine tackles including a sack in his last game against the Jets -- the Steelers Week 16 opponent -- albeit that game was in 2016.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Rare sack in win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Strong return in loss•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Ready for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Still battling hamstring issue•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Returns from hamstring issue•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Out for second straight week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...