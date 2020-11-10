The Steelers placed Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Williams is considered a high-risk close contact to Vance McDonald, who tested positive for the virus. He'll need to isolate for five days, but if he's able to test negative during that stretch, he'll be available for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. Avery Williamson is the next man up if Williams is forced to miss any time.