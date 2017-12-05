Steelers' Vince Williams: Leads defense in dominating second half
Williams recorded nine tackles (four solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 23-20 win over Cincinnati on Monday.
For a second straight week the defense got off to a slow start, and failed to record a turnover or sack in the first half. Trailing 17-3 at halftime, the Steelers did not get to quarterback Andy Dalton until Williams sacked him at the 10:02 mark of the fourth quarter. Still, the defense held the Bengals to just three points in the second half, allowing the offense to comeback for the win. Williams is second on the team in tackles, behind Ryan Shazier, who suffered what appeared to be a devastating spinal injury that forced him from the game. No word yet on the severity of that injury.
