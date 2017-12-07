Steelers' Vince Williams: Leads Steelers in tackles Monday
Williams totaled nine tackles (four solo) and a sack in Monday night's win over the Bengals.
The tackle total is Williams' highest of the season, and the sack is his seventh of the year. The 27-year-old will hope to keep things rolling against Joe Flacco and the Ravens in Week 14.
