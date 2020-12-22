Williams could be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Williams missed the last two games, but coach Mike Tomlin said he's going to start ramping up his activity this week with the goal of playing Sunday. If he's good to go, Williams should start at inside linebacker because both Devin Bush (torn ACL) and Robert Spillane (knee) are on injured reserve.