Williams recorded one solo tackle in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.
Williams was on the field for only 28 defensive snaps in Sunday's regular-season finale since the Steelers had clinched a playoff spot and chose to rest some of their starters. Williams missed two of the final four weeks of the season but still finished the regular season with 69 tackles (47 solo), including three sacks, along with two fumble recoveries over 14 games. The 31-year-old should be healthy heading into the playoffs this year and will likely continue to play a starting role for Pittsburgh in 2021.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Removed from COVID list•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: May return Week 16•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Back on COVID-19 list•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Activated off COVID list•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Should come off COVID list soon•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Lands on COVID-19 list•