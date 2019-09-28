Steelers' Vince Williams: Misses another practice
Williams (hamstring) was a non-participant at the Steelers' Friday practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Williams missed Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss against the 49ers after injuring his hamstring the previous week. He has yet to practice this week, which indicates he is not trending in the right direction. Should he ultimately remain sidelined, look for Tyler Matakevich and Devin Bush to again see increased workloads at inside linebacker.
