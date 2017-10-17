Steelers' Vince Williams: Nearing return
Head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic that Williams (hip) will return this week, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.
Williams suffered a hip injury Sunday against the Chiefs but still managed to recorded five tackles and two sacks in the contest. Look for more information on his status to come once the practice reports are released later in the week.
