Play

Head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic that Williams (hip) will return this week, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.

Williams suffered a hip injury Sunday against the Chiefs but still managed to recorded five tackles and two sacks in the contest. Look for more information on his status to come once the practice reports are released later in the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...