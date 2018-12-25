Steelers' Vince Williams: Nursing foot injury
Williams is dealing with a foot injury and will undergo further evaluation, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
It appears Williams sustained this injury during Week 16's game versus the Saints, when he posted five solo tackles. The Steelers are in must-win territory, so they'll benefit greatly if their starting inside linebacker can shake his injury before the season finale versus the Bengals.
