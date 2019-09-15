Williams is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Williams suffered the injury in the first half of the game, and as evidenced by this news, the injury will force him to miss the rest of the game. Now that the veteran is officially out, Tyler Matakevich and rookie Devin Bush are likely to continue to receive an increase in snaps.