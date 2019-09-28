Steelers' Vince Williams: Out for second straight week
Williams (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's game versus the Bengals.
Williams will miss his second straight game. The Steelers will miss his run-stopping abilities against Joe Mixon, although Mixon is averaging just 2.7 YPC this year anyway. Expect rookie first-round pick Devin Bush to continue logging a full workload in his place.
