Williams (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's game versus the Bengals.

Williams will miss his second straight game. The Steelers will miss his run-stopping abilities against Joe Mixon, although Mixon is averaging just 2.7 YPC this year anyway. Expect rookie first-round pick Devin Bush to continue logging a full workload in his place.

