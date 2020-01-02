Play

Williams recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

The addition of Devin Bush and Mark Barron had the greatest on-field impact for Williams more than any other Pittsburgh linebacker this season. After averaging 742 defensive snaps over the past two seasons Williams played just 401 and finished 2019 with 55 tackles including 2.5 sacks -- a significant decline from the 82 tackles including six sacks he averaged the two years prior. Williams has two years remaining on his contract but the Steelers are stacked at linebacker which could again cut into his snaps in 2020.

