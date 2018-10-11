Steelers' Vince Williams: Practices in full Wednesday
Williams (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Williams' practice without limitation suggests he's in line to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals. Barring any setbacks, Williams figures to slide back into his role at starting inside linebacker.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Inactive in Week 5•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Doubtful with hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Posts 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Re-inks with Steel City•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Cleared of concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...