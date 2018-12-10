Williams had just one tackle (solo) during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.

Entering the contest as the team leader, Williams had his fewest tackles in a game since 2016. With 68 tackles on the season he now trails Sean Davis by one. He'll look to reclaim the top spot on defense against the Patriots in Week 15. In his last game against New England Williams had three tackles and an interception.

More News
Our Latest Stories