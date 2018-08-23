Steelers' Vince Williams: Re-inks with Steel City
Williams re-signed with the Steelers on Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Williams has made his love for the city of Pittsburgh abundantly known and it paid dividends Thursday. The four-year deal will keep Williams in the Steel City through the 2021 season. Since 2013, Williams has recorded 10.5 sacks and 244 tackles with the Steelers.
