Steelers' Vince Williams: Ready for Week 5
Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Williams was listed as questionable despite practicing fully throughout the week, so it's not much of a surprise he's available for the divisional matchup. It will be the 29-year-old's first game action since suffering the injury Week 2.
