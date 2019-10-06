Play

Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Williams was listed as questionable despite practicing fully throughout the week, so it's not much of a surprise he's available for the divisional matchup. It will be the 29-year-old's first game action since suffering the injury Week 2.

