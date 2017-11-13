Williams had five tackles (four solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 20-17 win over Indianapolis Sunday.

Not so quietly, Williams is having the best season of his career, recording a sack for a second straight game, giving him five to share the team lead (Cameron Heyward). He'll look to add to that total in Week 11 against the Titans, who allowed four sacks in Week 10.

