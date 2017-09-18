Play

Williams totaled four tackles (all solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

The fourth quarter sack of Case Keenum resulted in a 10-yard loss that ultimately ended the Vikings drive. It was the team's ninth sack in two games, a milestone they did not achieve until Week 9 last season. The defense is a viable streaming option against the Bears in Week 3.

