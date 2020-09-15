Williams recorded five tackles (four solo) including a sack in the Steelers' 26-16 Week 1 win over the Giants on Monday.
Williams had just 2.5 sacks last season, but Pittsburgh led the league with 54 sacks. The defense recorded two sacks in a 24-17 loss in their last game against Week 2 opponent Denver.
