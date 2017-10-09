Play

Williams totaled eight tackles (six solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.

The sack was the second this season for Williams, matching his career best from last season. He'll look to add to that total in Week 6 against Kansas City, who Pittsburgh held to just 227 yards of total offense in their last meeting during the playoffs last season.

