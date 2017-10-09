Steelers' Vince Williams: Records sack Sunday
Williams totaled eight tackles (six solo) and a sack in Pittsburgh's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.
The sack was the second this season for Williams, matching his career-best total from last season. He'll continue to bring most of his value as an IDP with his tackle contributions. Williams has accumulated 27 through the Steelers' first five games.
