Play

Williams totaled eight tackles (six solo) and a sack in Pittsburgh's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

The sack was the second this season for Williams, matching his career-best total from last season. He'll continue to bring most of his value as an IDP with his tackle contributions. Williams has accumulated 27 through the Steelers' first five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories