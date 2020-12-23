Williams was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Williams missed the last two games but will be eligible to play Sunday against the Colts. His return will be a welcome sight for a Steelers defense that has lost both Devin Bush and Robert Spillane to season-ending knee injuries at inside linebacker.
