Williams (toe) restructured his contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, opening up $2.86 million in cap space for the team in 2019, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Williams missed two games in 2018 due to hamstring and toe injuries, finishing the season with 76 tackles (50 solo), 4.5 sacks, one interception and one touchdown. The 29-year-old should again be in store for regular snaps at inside linebacker during the upcoming campaign alongside recent free-agent acquisition Mark Barron.