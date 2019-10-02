Steelers' Vince Williams: Returns from hamstring issue
Williams (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Williams missed the last two contests due to the hamstring injury, but his full participation Wednesday puts him on track for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The 29-year-old played only 22 defensive snaps in the season opener before going down with the injury in Week 2.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Out for second straight week•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Will not play Week 3•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Out for reminder of Week 2•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Restructures deal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming the position or just looking for the best matchups to take advantage...
-
Injuries: Barkley, Hill making progress
Injury news came in bunches Wednesday. Chris Towers runs down what it all means for Fantasy...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...