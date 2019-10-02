Play

Williams (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Williams missed the last two contests due to the hamstring injury, but his full participation Wednesday puts him on track for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The 29-year-old played only 22 defensive snaps in the season opener before going down with the injury in Week 2.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories