Steelers' Vince Williams: Scores first career touchdown in win
Williams recorded four tackles (three solo) including a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
Williams came up with a huge play on a pick six to give the Steelers their first lead of the game. Two drives later he sacked Cam Newton, giving him 1.5 sacks in the past two weeks. He'll look to add to that total in Week 11 against Jacksonville, which has allowed 22 sacks this season including 16 in their last four games.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Four tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: First sack this season in win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Inactive in Week 5•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Doubtful with hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Absent from practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...