Williams recorded four tackles (three solo) including a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.

Williams came up with a huge play on a pick six to give the Steelers their first lead of the game. Two drives later he sacked Cam Newton, giving him 1.5 sacks in the past two weeks. He'll look to add to that total in Week 11 against Jacksonville, which has allowed 22 sacks this season including 16 in their last four games.