Coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that he expects Williams to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
If Williams is indeed able to return to the active roster Saturday, he should be available for Sunday's game against the Bengals. The veteran linebacker has handled 80-plus percent of defensive snaps in four of Pittsburgh's last five contests.
