Steelers' Vince Williams: Sits out Wednesday practice
Williams (toe) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
The severity of Williams' toe ailment is a bit unknown. Evidently, it was enough to keep the big man from practicing Wednesday. These next few days should help us garner a clearer understanding of where he stands leading up to Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Nursing foot injury•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Quiet in upset loss•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Fourth straight game with sack•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Team-leading 10 tackles in come-from-behind win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Scores first career touchdown in win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Four tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...