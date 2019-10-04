Steelers' Vince Williams: Still battling hamstring issue
Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was a full participant in every practice this week, but the Steelers are still monitoring his hamstring in case of a setback. His practice status signals Williams will be able to suit up for this divisional matchup even if the Steelers plan to use him in a limited capacity.
