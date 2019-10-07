Steelers' Vince Williams: Strong return in loss
Williams totaled nine tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.
In his first game action since suffering a hamstring injury Week 2, Williams led the team in tackles while recording his first sack this season. He'll look to add to that total in Week 6 against the Chargers and Philip Rivers, who has been sacked 12 times but only once in the past two games.
